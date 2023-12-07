SAWS issues severe storm warning for three provinces

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of level two severe storms on Thursday in some parts of the country such as the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

However, some parts of the Free State have a level five severe storm warning, this includes Bloemfontein and Bethlehem.

The weather services says the storm is expected to continue into the afternoon and throughout the evening.

Forecaster, Micheal Netavhani, “Today Thursday there’s a level five issued for Mangaung, Dihlabeng. Otherwise, the rest of Free State province is under level two severe storms which are expected to bring strong damaging winds, heavy downpour of rain as well as possible isolated hailstorms. Going forward we see rain weather producing systems which is on the way is expected to make landfall over the Free State by Sunday when widespread showers and thundershowers can be expected.”