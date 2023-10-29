SAWS issues cold and wet weather warning

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of a cold snap that is expected to bring wet and windy conditions over several parts of the country this week.

Severe thunderstorms which might lead to gusting winds are expected in Gauteng, the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West and the Free State.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says there is a widespread chance of rain.

“We still expecting cold conditions over the north-eastern parts of the country, which would then include areas around Gauteng, the eastern parts of the North West province, eastern parts of the Free State, spreading all over to Mpumalanga and Limpopo. We are still yet to experience cold conditions from Monday into Tuesday.”