SAWS downgrades weather alerts for KwaZulu-Natal

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has downgraded weather alerts for large parts of KwaZulu-Natal, but the province is not out of danger yet.

An orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain remains in place for eThekwini and parts of the south coast, with a high likelihood of roads and homes being flooded on Wednesday.

The rest of the southern parts of the province are now under a Yellow Level 2 warning.

Provincial disaster response teams have been placed on high alert and are monitoring conditions that may be triggered by the cut-off low-pressure system.

KZN Human Settlements and Transport Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says rain and poor visibility have already been reported in Underberg and Kokstad, with teams ready to remove any possible snow on the roads.

Sibiya says, ” You’ll recall that in 2024, we experienced snow for the very first time, which accumulated to more than 30 cm. The MEC Siboniso Duma met with heads of departments for Transport and Human Settlements so that we can execute the snow response plan.”

He says, “We are going to be removing any snow before it could accumulate to more than 30 cm, but for now, we have some rain there; the area is very misty as well, which means that there’s reduced visibility.”

VIDEO | KZN emergency teams on high alert:

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-Reporting by Gcinokuhle Malinga.