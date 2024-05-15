Saulsville mother sentenced to 10 years for children’s murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Pretoria High Court has handed down a 10-year prison sentence to a mother from Saulsville, west of Pretoria, for the murder of her two children.

Lehlogonolo Bokaba pleaded guilty to charges related to the killing of her two-month-old baby and eight-year-old child in May 2022.

Gauteng NPA spokesperson Lumko Mahanjana revealed that Bokaba attempted suicide following the murders.

Mahanjana states, “The mother told the court in a plea statement that she killed her children because she was distressed and overwhelmed by her state of relationship with her husband because he was continuously cheating during their relationship. After committing the offences, the mother was arrested and has been in custody ever since.”