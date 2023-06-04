Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry and the United States have called on Sudan’s warring factions to agree to a new ceasefire and make efforts to implement it effectively.

Joint Facilitators’ Statement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America on the Extension of an Agreement on a Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangements in #Sudan. pic.twitter.com/XV87rQzRU5 — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) May 29, 2023

Saudi Arabia and the United States are keen to continue talks with the two Sudanese negotiating delegations, they add.

With instability in Sudan getting out of hand after a US promoted ceasefire collapsed today, and with Africans and Americans still trapped in the war zone, I went to meet with the ambassadors of Sudan and South Sudan today to discuss peace. I’m now less optimistic!… pic.twitter.com/tkbxhNEuKH — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) June 1, 2023