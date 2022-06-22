The South African Tourism Services Association (SATSA) says the tourism transport sector is being paralysed by red tape.

SATSA CEO David Frost says many tour operators have been unable to obtain their licenses from the National Public Transport Regulator and have been unable to perform services.

The law prescribes that operating licenses for tourist vehicles be issued by the Regulator but SATSA says this is not happening.

Frost says tourists are being left stranded.

“The failure in the system will take time to to address but there are interim solutions which can make an immediate impact and give us a way ahead. We are calling on the President’s red tape team to urgently step in and declare a moratorium on all applications for accreditation, operating licenses and permits. Secondly, the immediate establishment of an inclusive task team to relook at the regulation of tourism vehicles.”