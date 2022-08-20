Antoinette Pieterson Sithole, sister of Hector Pieterson, who was murdered by South African police during the Soweto uprising, has been honoured by the SATMA awards for her contribution to the country’s fight for freedom.

In a picture that widely became synonymous with the Soweto uprising, a 17-year-old Antoinette is seen running next to Mbuyisa Makhubo who is carrying the body of her brother, Hector Pieterson, after he was killed.

The SATMA awards will take place in Mpumalanga in October. However, the organisation has chosen to recognise South African heroes not just in the field of music. In her acceptance speech, Sithole expressed her love for South Africa.

“Thank you for recognising me and my family. I never thought I would be here, an award is something else. Whatever I do, I don’t do it to get something in return. I do it for my country because I love my country.”