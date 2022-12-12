South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) has warned motorists to be cautious on the road. This follows the crash in which 13 people were killed when a truck collided with a taxi on the N1 stretch near the Verkeerdevlei Toll Plaza in the Free State.

SATAWU spokesperson Amanda Themese says they are concerned with the number of fatalities during the holiday season.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones. This is the most horrific crash on our roads this year. As the festive season fast approaches, we as the SATAWU would like to urge all motorists as well as our members and workers to be extra cautious on the road and obey all the rules of the road. We also call on our law enforcement to swiftly investigate this horrible accident.”

Meanwhile, Action SA in the Free State has conveyed condolences to the families of the victims who died in the crash.

Action SA Provincial Chairperson Patricia Kopane says the party will continue its call on the government and all rail agencies to urgently fix the rail system.

Kopane says there should be increased visible policing on the stretch of road to ensure that trucks and taxis are roadworthy and the rules of the road are adhered to by all road users.