The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), has vowed to shut down all Transnet services from Monday. The union last week served a notice to strike on the transport utility, joining the United National Transport Union (Untu), whose members went on strike on Thursday.

Transnet has said that Untu’s strike was unprotected, due to picketing rules that have not been finalised by the employer.

Satawu is seeking a 12 to 13%t wage increase while Transnet is offering 3%.

Our salary bill is sitting at 66% of total operating costs, not sustainable: Transnet’s Ayanda Shezi



“We have chosen strategic places where we’re going to picket, even though the employer has been stalling the process of agreeing on picketing rules purposefully, to try and continue with the narrative that the strike is unprotected and illegal, which is a fallacy on the basis that we’ve complied with all the nitty-gritty of the Labour Relations Act, including the constitution of the Transnet bargaining council, which is governing the bargaining between us and the employer. So, we are going to go full force on Monday. We’re going to shut down all Transnet services,” says Satawu President Nkoketse Sepogwane.

Transet wage offer:

Media Statement: Management improves wage offer to be tabled at Bargaining Council pic.twitter.com/CXXINRi0R6 — Transnet SOC Ltd (@follow_transnet) October 5, 2022

