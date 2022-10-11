The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) and The United National Transport Union (UNTU) have rejected Transnet’s revised wage offer of between 4.25 and 5%, saying it’s too low below the inflation rate.

Transnet has signed the picketing rules which pave the way for demonstrations in demarcated areas in the various provinces across the country. Satawu has welcomed the signing of the picketing rules, saying it is willing to go back to the negotiation table on the condition that Transnet tables an improved wage offer.

“The employer signed the picketing rules last night. I can also confirm that we have since started the salary negotiations with the employer. It has been quite difficult. We were locked up with the employer last night until now. The employer has tabled a new offer between 4,25 and 5% across the board. The union has rejected the revised offer by the employer we are not going to accept it, we feel like it’s still way too low. The strike is going to continue until the employer tables something that is reasonable,” explains Satawu’s Head of Communications, Amanda Tshemese.

Transnet in talks with the Bargaining Council over wages

Meanwhile, Transnet workers in Bloemfontein say police have provoked them by using stun grenades and tear gas to disperse them.