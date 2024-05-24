SATAWU fails to reach agreement with PRASA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Labour union SATAWU says it has informed its members that it has failed to reach an agreement with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) on wage negotiations.

The feedback follows a meeting between the union and PRASA management.

SATAWU is demanding a 10 percent salary increase, a three-thousand rand housing allowance, and a 70 percent employer contribution for staff medical aid.

SATAWU spokesperson, Amanda Tshemese says management did not exceed on our demand that we do not want retrenchments during this period of the agreement. Now there are very suspicious possibilities that there might be retrenchment talks that we are not aware of, hence they are reluctant to sign this clause.

“Management has also tabled their revised offer of 5% offer of salary increment. We will then seek a mandate from workers whether to accept it or not. The employer also states that on the R3000 housing allowance they are not in a good space financially as well as contributing 70% towards the medical aid.”