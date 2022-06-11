South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) has called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the cause of Friday’s tragic accident which killed 15 people and identify and hold account anyone accountable.

37 patients have been transferred to various hospitals in Pretoria following the fatal crash that claimed 15 lives on the M17 near Ga-Rankuwa.

A Thari bus based in Brits in the North-West was on its way to Centurion when it experienced a head-on collision at around 5am.

“We call upon our law enforcement agencies to investigate the cause of this tragic incident and if there’s anyone at fault, they must be held accountable with no fear or favour. We also call upon our road traffic agencies to decisively deal with those driving unroadworthy vehicles, drinking and driving and unlicensed individuals. It is indeed very disturbing that our passengers are not safe as this is the second accident in a space of 3 weeks, recently eight passengers died when two vehicles collided in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape,” says Amanda Tshemese, SATAWU spokesperson.