The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) is meeting with Transnet officials on Friday at the Transnet bargaining council to finalise picketing rules in preparation for its planned national strike on Monday.

This after wage negotiations reached a deadlock.

Transnet had earlier argued that the strike is illegal due to the absence of the picketing rules and questionable balloting process.

Satawu has rejected Transnet’s 3% wage offer and is demanding a 12% wage increase instead.

Transnet workers belonging to United National Transport Union (UNTU) downed tools on Thursday.

Communications Manager at Satawu, Amanda Tshemese says, “We also gave the employer a 48-hour notice as well as sending our picketing rules to the bargaining council for the attention of the employer. Today (Friday) we are going to be meeting with the employer, we are going to be signing the picketing rules and then on Monday we are going on strike, tool(s) down throughout the country. Our members are more than ready…we have been mobilising for the past two weeks.”

An insult to workers

Meanwhile, UNTU in the Northern Cape says Transnet’s salary increase of 1.5% is an insult to workers.

About 100 workers are picketing outside one of Transnet’s depots in Kimberley.

The union says they are demanding a 13.5% increase. They are also demanding housing allowance and medical aid of R2500.

Transnet workers say they will not back down. They demand a 13.5% wage increase. Transnet is offering between 3 & 4 %.The United National Transport Union says the impact can be felt on the already crippling economy. Transnet workers in Kimberley say their strike legal. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/70HQVjGnb1 — Reginald (@ReggieReporter) October 7, 2022

In the report below, UNTU members reiterate their list of demands:

-Additional reporting by Thabiso Radebe