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SASSA tells court measures are in place to improve SRD grant access

  • South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) logo.
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  • Sassa
Makgala Masiteng

The Department of Social Development and the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) have told the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, that continuous measures are being implemented to ensure the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant is accessible, and that applicants struggling to make applications are not left behind.

Government is appealing a High Court judgment, which found that key aspects of the grant system unlawfully excluded millions of eligible applicants.

Advocate Herman van Eeden representing SASSA and Social Development, told the SCA that applicants can access free of charge call centres that provides human intervention in the application process.

He argues that SASSA has rolled out self-help Kiosks across the country where applicants are assisted to apply.

“The system has developed substantially and the whole process remains online only, but important safeguards have been introduced and improved over time. Secondly, the free of charge call centres referenced in page 1190, paragraph 66, continue to provide for human intervention in the application process. Thousands of queries are dealt with weekly and the references, volume seven, page 1215.”

VIDEO | Government challenges ruling on ‘exclusionary’ SRD grant rules at the SCA

 

 

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