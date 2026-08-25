SASSA tells court measures are in place to improve SRD grant access

The Department of Social Development and the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) have told the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, that continuous measures are being implemented to ensure the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant is accessible, and that applicants struggling to make applications are not left behind.

Government is appealing a High Court judgment, which found that key aspects of the grant system unlawfully excluded millions of eligible applicants.

WATCH | The Supreme Court of Appeal is hearing government’s appeal against a ruling on the R370 Social Relief of Distress grant. IEJ Executive Director Dr Gilad Isaacs says the issue is not affordability, but government’s budget priorities. pic.twitter.com/0n01VG5h2Y — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 25, 2026

Advocate Herman van Eeden representing SASSA and Social Development, told the SCA that applicants can access free of charge call centres that provides human intervention in the application process.

He argues that SASSA has rolled out self-help Kiosks across the country where applicants are assisted to apply.