Sassa implementing plans to fix the Bellville crisis

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it is continuing to implement various initiatives to improve services at its offices in Bellville in Cape Town.

Lengthy queues were reported on Wednesday, with scores of people braving the cold for several hours, waiting to be assisted.

They have complained about ongoing issues including delays, technical issues affecting Sassa’s system and poor communication.

The agency says its Bellville office serves a large and densely populated geographical area and continues to experience high client volumes due to the growing demand for assistance.

Sassa says it has introduced several measures to strengthen service delivery.

These include improved queue management and early intake assessments to direct clients to the appropriate service area, as well as the deployment of additional officials and management support during periods of increased demand, improved communication and the promotion of online applications and other digital services.

Agency says these interventions demonstrate that it is s actively implementing practical and sustainable measures to reduce congestion.

VIDEO | Delays frustrate Sassa grant recipients in Cape Town: