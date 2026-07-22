Sassa beneficiaries in Belville decry poor service

Grant beneficiaries have again called on Sassa to improve its services.

Lengthy queues have formed outside Sassa’s office in Bellville in Cape Town, with scores of people braving the cold waiting to be assisted.

A disabled man apparently suffered a seizure outside the office after spending the night outside.

A Belhar resident, who does not want to be named, was in the queue since before 5 o’clock Wednesday morning to query the grant review process.

“I must stand here alone, 5 am, in the morning. That time it’s still dark and then every time they tell us that they don’t give appointments to review people. They only take 20 a day, and we must come here every day from Monday to Friday. I come here for money so that I can eat, so that I can have my dignity,” says one of the residents.