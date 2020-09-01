SASSA Spokesperson Sandy Godlwana says the beneficiaries must ensure that the bank accounts they provide to the agency belong to them.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) says it has given beneficiaries of the COVID-19 Relief Fund six days to change from receiving their grants at the post to their bank accounts.

SASSA Spokesperson Sandy Godlwana says the beneficiaries must ensure that the bank accounts they provide to the agency belong to them.

“Make sure that that the banking details and cell phone number you provide are registered in your name as SASSA cannot deposit money into another account. And bank account must be left opened as payment is delayed if paid into closed accounts. Those who do not update their details during the window period, or provide incorrect banking details will have their payments for the remaining months send to the post office. Approved beneficiaries can visit our website which is www.sassa.gov.za for more information,” says Godlwana.

This development is an effort to address challenges some beneficiaries have experienced in trying to access their special relief grant from the Post Offices.

SASSA says the payment of the COVID-19 grant is quicker if paid into a bank account and has encouraged applicants without bank accounts to open one at a bank.

It says any citizen who does not update their information during this window period, or who provides incorrect banking details will have the payments for the remaining months sent through to the Post Office.