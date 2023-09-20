sabc-plus-logo

Sasolburg police investigate murder of boy, seek next of kin

The Zamdela police in Sasolburg, Free State, are investigating the murder of a boy estimated to be between the ages of 9 and 12 and are looking for his next of kin. 

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sinah Mpakane says police received a complaint of a child lying underneath the bridge at the intersection of the R82 and R549 roads.

On arrival at the scene, they discovered the body of the young boy with fatal wounds to the neck.

The boy was wearing a cream-white overall, blue and white striped shirt and was not wearing.

He is light in completion with short and coarse hair and about one metre tall. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Zamdela police station or crime stop on zero eight-six hundred-ten-triple one,” she says.

