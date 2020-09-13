In the meantime, CSA's board is meeting this weekend to formulate a response to SASCOC's intervention.

In a pre-emptive move the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC ) has penned a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) informing of their decision to set up an independent task team to investigate Cricket South Africa (CSA) laundry list of governance deficiencies.

SASCOC is looking to avoid being accused of government interference, and rather term their actions as an intervention.

The ICC is sensitive to any government interference which may see South Africa banned from international cricket.

Unpacking Cricket South Africa leadership woes:

Cricket South Africa’s administrative woes have been going on for years.

But they reached a head in December 2020 when CEO Thabang Moroe was suspended, with questions raised about audit and ethics reports.

Within days, Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher were appointed as to run the cricket side, while Jacques Faul took over as acting CEO.

Faul announced that an independent forensic audit would take place, but that itself has created huge fall out.

The report was delayed, and has now been kept secret, even from parliament.