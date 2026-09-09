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SASCOC President suspended with immediate effect

  • Suspended SASCOC President Barry Hendricks
  • Image Credits :
  • Team SA website
Anton Snyman

The President of the South African Sports Confederation, Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SASCOC), Barry Hendricks, has been suspended with immediate effect.

The decision to suspend the head of South Africa’s umbrella sport body was taken after an investigation following anonymous complaints submitted to the SASCOC Board relating to breaches of the Committee’s Safeguarding Policy and Codes Handbook.

Retired Judge Basheer Waglay investigated the complaints and recommended that there was enough prima facie evidence to warrant referral to the SASCOC Judicial Body for further action.

First Vice-President, Lwandile Simelane, will perform the functions of the president in the interim to ensure continuity and organisational stability.

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