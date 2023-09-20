SASCOC names 26 athletes for 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Sports Confederation, Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SASCOC) has announced an initial squad of 26 athletes to represent Team South Africa at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Qualification windows haven’t closed for a number of sporting codes and more names will be added before the team departs for the French capital in August.

The athletes announced represent seven different sporting codes. The squad is made up of a mixture of experienced and first-time Paralympians, including three medalists from Tokyo 2020.

They are cyclist Pieter du Preez and track and field athletes Louzanne Coetzee and Sheryl James.

Team SA won a total of seven medals in Tokyo.

Minister @GaytonMcK has handed over the South African flag and delivered an inspiring message to the @OfficialTeamRSA Paralympic Team. Today, the South African team for the @Paris2024 Paralympics was announced #WinningNation #ActiveNation #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/3667nAYRRL — Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (@SportArtsCultur) July 8, 2024