The South African Students’ Congress (SASCO) is calling on the Stellenbosch University to immediately expel or lay criminal charges against a white student who was caught on camera urinating on the laptop and books of a black student. The university has suspended the white student, saying no one has the right to dehumanise another human being.

The incident, which is alleged to have taken place at the weekend, has sparked outrage, with many labelling it racist. SASCO’s Sifiso Zungu says they want the university to take swift action against the offending student.

“We are coming from [a] protest now and we want to say we welcome the university’s side to at least come and listen to what students were saying and took [sic] a decision to suspend the particular student… The suspension according to students means nothing, only expulsion – then students will have faith on the university,” says Zungu.

Stellenbosch University Spokesperson, Martin Viljoen says the Huis Marais Residence, where both students reside, was made aware of the incident on Sunday. Viljoen says the university will make a final decision on the matter after an investigation. He says it does not exclude expulsion and criminal charges.

