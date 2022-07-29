South Africa’s first appearance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham ended in a crushing defeat. The Women’s Sevens Rugby team was beaten 38-nil by Australia in their opening Pool B match.

The South Africans will play Fiji in their second match later this evening.

The men’s rugby team will tackle Malaysia just before two o’clock this afternoon, while the women’s hockey team takes on Scotland in their first Pool B match later today.

A number of swimmers, including Tatjana Schoenmaker and Chad le Clos, are also in action on day one of the Games.