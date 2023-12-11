SA’s Trevor Noah nominated for Golden Globe award

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Trevor Noah has been nominated for Best Stand-Up Comedian in Television at the US Golden Globe Awards. The announcement was made on X.

The South African comedian and writer is nominated for his fourth Netflix stand-up comedy special, Trevor Noah: Where Was I.

His nomination is part of two new categories that were added this year. Other nominees include Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on January 7th.

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television: • RICKY GERVAIS | RICKY GERVAIS: ARMAGEDDON

• TREVOR NOAH | TREVOR NOAH: WHERE WAS I

• CHRIS ROCK | CHRIS ROCK: SELECTIVE OUTRAGE

• AMY SCHUMER | AMY SCHUMER: EMERGENCY CONTACT

•… pic.twitter.com/1vW1DGCUUg — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 11, 2023