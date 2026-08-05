‘SA’s support for next UNSG will be guided by diplomatic principles’

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola says South Africa’s support for the next United Nations (UN) Secretary-General will be guided by long-standing diplomatic principles.

He was briefing the media on government’s foreign policy priorities and upcoming international engagements.

One of the candidates, Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan is expected to visit South Africa later this month.

Lamola says UN chief candidates are engaging member states ahead of the appointment process.

“It is common practice that candidates visit different countries to engage and present their vision. There is an unwritten tradition of regional rotation, and this time it is Latin America’s turn. Our President has also indicated that we would like to see the United Nations elect its first woman Secretary-General. Those principles will guide South Africa on who we ultimately support,” says Lamola.