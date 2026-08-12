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SA’s SADC chairship to prioritise peace, economic growth: Lamola

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SABC News

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola says South Africa’s Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairship will focus on economic growth, job creation, peace and regional stability.

Speaking at the SADC Council of Ministers meeting in Durban on Wednesday, Lamola says there can be no business as usual as the region responds to its growing population and changing economic realities.

He says a key priority will be strengthening regional peace and security, with South Africa stressing that the security of one member state is inseparable from that of the entire region.

“It brings responsibility into our hands to ensure that the level of economic growth and job creation is at par with this reality of a growing population. We must be responsive to this reality, and it therefore means it cannot be business as usual. This council of ministers needs to guide this region. How do we contribute to change the tide of events in our continent? It is in that spirit, allow me to highlight the strategic priorities for South Africa’s chairship under the leadership of his excellency President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. Firstly, we will promote peace and security and stability. The security of one member state is inseparable from the security and stability of the entire region.”

“Our regional bloc has a proud history of collectively responding to threats, to peace and security in our region. Time and again, we have demonstrated that regional solidarity remains our greatest strength in addressing emerging security and political challenges. Secondly, we will pay special attention to accelerating industrialization through agricultural transformation, critical mineral beneficiations, increased regional trade, and the development of regional benefits,” explains Lamola.

VIDEO | SADC Council of Ministers meets in eThekwini – Sophie Mokoena reports

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