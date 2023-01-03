The Director at the Centre for Epidemiology at Stellenbosch University Professor Tulio de Oliveira says that South Africa’s reluctance to imposing a travel ban on China following the resurgence of the COVID-19 virus is not a mistake.
This after the Health Department sought to employ a wait and see approach on the matter. Several countries including the United States, Japan, India, Malaysia and Taiwan, have already announced restrictions on travellers from China.
De Oliveira says that the current variant of COVID-19 circulating in China is unlikely to cause a high number of hospitalisations.
“Travel bans and testing before entering a country has seen to be very ineffective to curb the pandemic. When South Africa was put in a severe travel ban last year- it didn’t stop Omicron from spreading around the world. So, it’s very unlikely to have any epidemiological effect- furthermore the current variant in China, it is still Omicron, very similar to the one that caused a resurgence in South Africa last year, and that resurgence was characterised with very low deaths and very low hospitalisations.”
No need to panic over China COVID-19 cases: Health Department
The Department of Health says at this stage it is not considering imposing restrictions on those travelling from China-as COVID-19 infections in that country continue to surge.