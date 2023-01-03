The Director at the Centre for Epidemiology at Stellenbosch University Professor Tulio de Oliveira says that South Africa’s reluctance to imposing a travel ban on China following the resurgence of the COVID-19 virus is not a mistake.

This after the Health Department sought to employ a wait and see approach on the matter. Several countries including the United States, Japan, India, Malaysia and Taiwan, have already announced restrictions on travellers from China.

De Oliveira says that the current variant of COVID-19 circulating in China is unlikely to cause a high number of hospitalisations.

“Travel bans and testing before entering a country has seen to be very ineffective to curb the pandemic. When South Africa was put in a severe travel ban last year- it didn’t stop Omicron from spreading around the world. So, it’s very unlikely to have any epidemiological effect- furthermore the current variant in China, it is still Omicron, very similar to the one that caused a resurgence in South Africa last year, and that resurgence was characterised with very low deaths and very low hospitalisations.”

The Department of Health says at this stage it is not considering imposing restrictions on those travelling from China-as COVID-19 infections in that country continue to surge.

China slams countries imposing COVID-19 rules on citizens China dropped its COVID-19 restrictions in December 2022, a move that has led to an increase in new infections in the country. Its current rise in COVID-19 infections has caused concerns in several countries, including the United States, Japan, India, Malaysia and Taiwan, resulting in travel restrictions on travellers from China. The Department’s Deputy Director-General, Doctor Nicholas Crisp, says South Africa has already been exposed to the variants that China is currently experiencing. “One must take and be very cautious, remember what other countries did to us locking down borders prematurely when they already had the virus in their own countries. We must be very cautious of overreacting. We are not the only country. There are many countries who are saying this is not the route to go and we will be meeting daily to establish exactly what the picture is before we make any decisions on how we are going to react,” says Crisp. Health Department will not impose travel restrictions on travellers from China

