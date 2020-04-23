The South African government says it regrets to report 10 new COVID-19 deaths. The report brings to 75 the total of those who died as a result of the virus.

“We convey our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank our health workers who treated the deceased patients.”

Government has recorded a total of 143 570 COVID-19 tests.

COVID19 numbers provincial breakdown:

There are 318 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3 953.

The new deaths are from the following provinces: Western Cape 6, KwaZulu-Natal 2, Gauteng 1, and Eastern Cape 1.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) held an information sharing session with Health Ministers from across the globe.

South Africa was given an opportunity to share its experiences in its management and response to COVID-19.

The country’s response thus far has even laid an opportunity for lessons to be learnt by other countries.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on plans to ease lockdown regulations.

Meanwhile, the African Funeral Practitioners Organisation (Afpo), which has 80 affiliates in the North West province, has called on government to train them on how to handle the bodies of people who die from COVID-19.

The organisation says it has also been left to its own devices to deal with traditional communities who are refusing to obey the nationwide lockdown regulations during funerals.

Members of the African Funeral Practitioners Organisation say they find it difficult to fulfil their obligations, since the outbreak of the virus. This as they lack knowledge on how to handle corpses of COVID-19 victims.

Afpo Chairperson, Kabelo Maine, says their top priority now, is accessing training to handle corpses. He has appealed to government to assist.

“We have a problem of lack of training. We don’t know how to approach this situation that we find ourselves in, especially this COVID-19. We feel like we have been left behind with everything in terms of compliance. As funeral parlors, we are relying on the information that we get from the social media ON how to protect ourselves and also how to protect our community members.”

Maine has also appealed that they be provided with protective equipment.

“We are pleading for the department to assist us financially as they have assisted the taxi industry. We saw on TV, in the news, they were all over the province giving people masks at the taxi ranks everywhere. Giving people sanitizers, sanitize taxis, our vehicles should also be sanitized. So, where do we get money to do all those things because it goes beyond our budget.”

Government seems eager to assist.

North West MEC for health Madoda Sambatha, explains, “Now that the issue is first training; secondly, it’s PPE; thirdly, it’s rules on how to handle corpses. The Department of Health is going to take a decision to meet with them and then thresh out a plan on how do we train them and then we look together jointly what assistance do they need, so that in the process of disposing of corpses of COVID-19 infected, they do that in accordance with the law.”

A meeting between funeral undertakers and the department is scheduled for tomorrow.