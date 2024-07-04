SA’s Lloyd Harris knocked out of Wimbledon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Africa’s Lloyd Harris has been knocked out of the Wimbledon Championship at the All England Club in London. Fourteenth seed Ben Shelton of the United States beat Harris 4-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6 in their second round match that lasted almost four hours.

In other second round action, seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland was forced to retire in the fourth set of his match with Arthur Fils of France.

The Frenchman was leading by two sets to one and the players were in the fourth set tie-breaker when Hurkacz decided he could not continue due to the knee injury.

In the women’s singles, fifth-seeded American Jessica Pegula was sent packing. World number 33, Xinyu Wang of China, beat Pegula 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 to advance to the third round.