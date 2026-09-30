SA’s laws weakened by those meant to uphold them: Fikeni

Public Service Commission Chairperson (PSC) Professor Somadoda Fikeni says while the country has built strong laws, policies and institutions, it has failed to invest enough in the human factor needed to deliver meaningful results.

Fikeni says these are being weakened by the people responsible for making them work.

He was part of a panel discussion on building a capable and ethical state at the South African Association of Public Administration and Management’s annual conference in Durban.

“After examining facts over a period five years with the PSC, I realised that this phenomenon keeps repeating itself. You’ll go to this department; you go to this institution – this is not an accident, it’s by design – hence the political economy of inefficiency. If it fails, it’s because it’s the business model for those who will benefit from the failure. It’s not an accident. It’s for that reason that during our time, we’ve become the most unequal society. It’s because the political elite and the business elite and the civil society elite have agreed that public service shall be turned into self-service.”

Meanwhile, questions about administrative will and the risks faced by public servants who expose corruption were raised.

One of the delegates argued that there is administrative will, saying that public servants who have reported corruption have in the past faced serious consequences or even killed.

“So the question is, if you are saying there’s no administration will, so at what cost should there be (with) this will? Because these people have paid with their lives. So, what protection do we get as public administrators get if we have to expose this. Do we have to pay with our own lives? What mechanism do we have so that when this corruption is exposed, we are then protected?”

The discussions have highlighted the need for institutions that can withstand individual interests, consequences for wrongdoing and protection for those who act against corruption.

-Report by Gcinokuhle Malinga