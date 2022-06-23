The 2010 winner of South Africa’s Got Talent, James Bhemgee, has died after a short illness at the age of 57.

The opera singer was a street sweeper before he rose to fame after winning the competition.

His friend and singer, Alistair Izobel, says he will be missed.

“It was an absolute delight to ever experience not only his heart but his talent that was incredible. He was just a gem of a human being. Today I celebrate his footprint on this planet and his footprint in my life. Rest in peace my brother. Your voice will always be in my heart. Thank you. Your race is done and I salute you.”

VIDEO: James Bhemgee performs “Nessun Dorma” live in the Expresso Show studio:

