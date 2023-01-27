The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Blade Nzimande will on Friday unveil a three-dimensional (3D) technology demonstration project with the potential to improve the delivery of RDP houses in South Africa.

This is South Africa’s first 3D construction printing technology.

Nzimande says 3D printing represents a novel technology in the manufacturing sector, which is associated with potentially strong stimuli for sustainable development.

“The Three-Dimensional Construction Printing for Sustainable Human Settlements Housing Project (3DCP) will demonstrate the potential of 3D printing in improving housing delivery, assess the social acceptance of the houses, and among other things, evaluate long-term policy implications of this technology in the country,” he says.

The technology demonstration initiative is funded by the Department of Science and Innovation and implemented by the University of Johannesburg in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements.

The video below reports further on the 3D technology: