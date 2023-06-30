Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel says South Africa’s exports amounted to R485 billion in the first quarter of this year. The figures show that South Africa exported more goods than it imported during this period.

Patel says exports are a major boost to the economy. China, the US, Germany, Japan and India have emerged as the main countries South Africa sold goods to.

Some of the goods exported include iron ore and coal as well as agricultural produce.

Patel says the manufacturing sector also exported goods such as vehicles.

“Why exports are so important for South Africa is because every billion-rand worth of exports that we sell to the rest of the world creates jobs here in South Africa expands our economy and enables government to provide an environment to attract even more investment. When the economy grows that’s when investors build new factories and farmers expand their crops. These are important ways in which we can get our Gross Domestic Product enhanced and improved.”

Russia

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it’s clear from trade figures released by government that Russia is not South Africa’s main trading partner and it is important to be careful not to scare off the main trading partners including the US and Germany regarding the stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s very important that the minister is careful and guarded in what he says and that he also ensures that other ministers tow the line in what they say and do not antagonise the situation with other countries. I mean look at the USA consistently in the top three, Russia is only 0,28 % of our GDP so I think it is important that South Africa, our minister realises that he doesn’t just represents the party, he represents but our country as well,” says the DA’s spokesperson on Trade and Industry, Darren Bergman.