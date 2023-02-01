As economies around the world continue to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africa’s economic outlook for 2023 remains lacklustre.

That’s the view of Jeremy Lang, Chief Investment Officer at Business Partners Limited.

He says small and medium enterprises need to be agile to navigate the year ahead.

Lang says production costs will be one of the major hurdles to overcome, largely due to rising interest rates and fuel prices.

“We certainly find ourselves in an environment for an extended period, in fact that is volatile, that is uncertain, and that is complex. That is impacted by a range of things from the war in the Ukraine, the load shedding, lack of growth, inflation and rising interests, so really things that change on a daily basis.”