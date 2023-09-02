South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who is also the country’s Special Envoy to South Sudan, vows that Pretoria would continue to support South Sudan’s peace deal’s implementation.

The Deputy President met with various South Sudanese political leaders including President Salva Kiir and discussed ways of bringing lasting peace in the East African country.

South Africa promises to support the 2018 peace deal implementation in South Sudan.

The peace deal that halted the East African country’s five-year civil conflict expires in one and a half years.

Elections meant to usher in a new democratic government is scheduled for December 2024. But South Sudan is still in the process of setting up an electoral body.

Pretoria says it stands ready to support Juba.

“We will use our experience to support them, we will engage with various entities back at home that we think have the capacity to assist the people and the government of South Sudan,” says Mashatile.

South Sudan’s electoral laws are still being amended.

South Sudan’s elections scheduled for 2024 will be the first since the country gained independence 12 years ago.

South Africa says it has also agreed with South Sudan on areas of economic cooperation and strengthening ties between ruling parties in the two countries.

The African National Congress (ANC) is a ruling party in South Africa whereas Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) is a ruling party in South Sudan.

South Sudan’s Vice President James Wani Igga says, “We have already promoted our solidarity and more so with our political parties also the ANC and the SPLM, we also discuss a number of likes together to promote the cooperation and we are proud this is going to take off more vigorously.”

Many in South Sudan hope other African countries will emulate South Africa by engaging the various political groups in Juba before the planned elections in 2024 so that the polls are free, fair and peaceful.

-Reporting by Patrick Oyet in Juba, South Sudan