Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, says the country must balance its decarbonisation aspirations with addressing energy poverty in the country.

Addressing delegates at the Black Business Forum Conference in Kempton Park, Mantashe says the just energy transition should be approached at a pace and scale that considers the country’s energy needs.

Mantashe says the Integrated Resource Plan, which outlines the country’s future energy plans and composition, advocates for a mix of energy sources that including renewables, coal, gas, nuclear, solar, wind and battery storage.

“While we’re fully committed to achieving energy trilemma balance transitioning from high carbon emissions to low carbon emissions as a sovereign state, we must exercise energy sovereignty and eradicate energy poverty, not only in our country but in the continent. Half the time we talk about decarbonisation but we’re silent on energy poverty. Energy poverty is lack of access.”

