ANC Presidential hopeful, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says Eskom’s failure to generate power could be solved by having sufficient capacity, proper maintenance and a better energy mix.

She was speaking in an exclusive interview with the SABC.

SABC News in conversation with Minister Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

This comes as the world continues to move away from coal, oil and gas toward cleaner energy like wind and solar.

However, some European nations have admitted to having to return to coal in their energy mix for a short period because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

South Africa has been battling with high levels of load shedding as Eskom’s aging coal fired generators break down consistently.

The country is currently experiencing a mix of Stage 3 and 4 rolling blackouts.

Dlamini-Zuma says it’s important to gain a thorough understanding of what is good for the country and what are challenges at Eskom.

