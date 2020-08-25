The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 564 065.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa has risen to 611 450 after 1 677 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health says 100 additional COVID-19 related deaths were recorded on Monday, bringing the total death toll in the country to 13 159.

“14 deaths from KwaZulu-Natal, 36 in Mpumalanga, 12 from Gauteng, 8 from Limpopo, 11 from Eastern Cape and 19 from the Western Cape,” reads a statement from the Health Department.

The Western Cape still has the highest number of fatalities in the country with 3 745 followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape with 3 280 and 2 800 respectively.

The total number of recoveries is 516 494, translating to a total recovery rate of 84%.