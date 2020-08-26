The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa has risen to 615 701 after 2 684 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health says 194 additional COVID-19 related deaths were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll in the country to 13 502.

“57 deaths from KwaZulu-Natal, 61 from Gauteng, 4 from Northern Cape, 12 from Eastern Cape and 60 from the Western Cape,” reads a statement from the Health Department.

The Western Cape still has the highest number of fatalities in the country with 3 823 followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape with 3 395 and 2 828 respectively.

The total number of recoveries is 525 381, translating to a total recovery rate of 85%.