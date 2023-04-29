South Africa’s Brad Binder took his second MotoGP sprint race win of the year at Jerez, following an intense battle with KTM team-mate Jack Miller.

Miller initially took the lead at Turn 1 ahead of Binder, with polesitter Aleix Espargaro dropping to third.

The initial start saw Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli tangle at the turn two hairpins, with title leader Marco Bezzecchi then hitting the fallen Monster Yamaha. Fortunately, all walked away unharmed but Bezzecchi’s burning machine required red flags.

The race was reduced to 11 laps, with the original grid positions, for the restart, when Binder and team-mate Miller ran first and second for much of the contest.

A sideways Binder found a way past Miller in the closing stages for his second Sprint victory of the season, with reigning champion Bagnaia collecting second after Miller ran slightly wide on the final lap.

Jorge Martin and Miguel Oliveira were fourth and fifth with wild-card Dani Pedrosa making it three KTMs in the top six.