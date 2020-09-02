If you have received a SMS from SARS, watch these easy steps in our videos on how to view the auto assessment on eFiling or on MobiApp: https://t.co/Q1cZKdkL9n https://t.co/zs00kAkTi0 . #YourTaxMatters

Since Tuesday, taxpayers can visit SARS branches, for assistance with completing and submitting their tax returns. However, they can only do so by making an appointment, due to social distancing requirements under lockdown regulations.

With modern digital technologies at its disposal, SARS is able to collect electronic tax data from employers, financial institutions, medical schemes, retirement annuity fund administrators and other third-party data providers.