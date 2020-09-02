The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has urged taxpayers to remain compliant and make use of its online services as the country battles an ailing economy, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SARS has started auto-assessing certain taxpayers in their new phase of modernisation as such, it can compile and assess tax submissions with little input from the taxpayer.
If you have received a SMS from SARS, watch these easy steps in our videos on how to view the auto assessment on eFiling or on MobiApp: https://t.co/Q1cZKdkL9nhttps://t.co/zs00kAkTi0. #YourTaxMatters
— SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) August 3, 2020
Since Tuesday, taxpayers can visit SARS branches, for assistance with completing and submitting their tax returns. However, they can only do so by making an appointment, due to social distancing requirements under lockdown regulations.
With modern digital technologies at its disposal, SARS is able to collect electronic tax data from employers, financial institutions, medical schemes, retirement annuity fund administrators and other third-party data providers.
In the audio below, new developments in the next phase of individual SARS Tax Filing Season:
SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says that it is important for taxpayers who need help to make online appointments with agents at their nearest branches.
In the video below, Kieswetter explains further: