SARS under fire for disclosing Zuma’s tax records

The Information Regulator South Africa (IRSA) says it has received a complaint against the South African Revenue Service (SARS) in relation to the disclosure of former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records.

The regulator’s Chairperson, Advocate Pansy Tlakula says assessments are under way following the complaint.

IRSA’s executive for the Promotion of Access to Information Act Ntsumbedzeni Nemasisi says this is the second complaint against SARS but the first to be investigated.

Nemasisi addressed the media in Johannesburg, “The complaint against SARS, this matter was received now in March, we anticipate that it will be finalised by May but in terms of the question as to whether the regulator has received a complaint before against SARS, yes we have received a complaint against SARS before.”