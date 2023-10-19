SARS records huge migration from manual to e-filing

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) says there is a huge migration from manual to electronic filing of tax returns.

It says of the more than three million taxpayers who were assessed, more than one million used electronic filing.

Around 250 000 others visited the SARS offices for assistance.

The deadline for non-provisional taxpayers is a couple of days away and January next year for provisional taxpayers.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says they would like to see a reduction in queues.

“The dates that are important is that on the 23rd of October, we have the due date for non-provisional taxpayers which is the bulk of taxpayers. And on the 24th of January, those who are classified as provisional taxpayers – that will be their date. My appeal to tax practitioners and tax preparers is to help out taxpayers to stay on the right side of the law. We sometimes find practitioKieswetter ners and tax preparers to be in a position where they enable non-compliance.”

7 days to go before Filing Season closes! Don’t miss the deadline on Monday, 23 October 2023. File via eFiling or the SARS MobiApp ASAP to avoid penalties and interest.https://t.co/jBKsEXvniv

#FilingSeason2023 #YourTaxMatters pic.twitter.com/G0JP1cemk4 — SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) October 17, 2023

Cyber criminals

Meanwhile, taxpayers have also been cautioned of cyber criminals during the tax season.

SARS has also warned of scammers during the tax filing period.

Kieswetter adds: “However, we wish to warn taxpayers against scams that are making rounds. SARS will never ask you to provide your banking details or your credit card details, or alternatively for you to use a link to get into SARS with. As soon as you see any of those, please run to the sky, run to the mountains. Those are scams. Those aren’t authentic source documents. If you have a problem, please, you can call sales, a contact centre or book an appointment to visit a sales branch.”

More details in the video below:

-Additional reporting by SABC News