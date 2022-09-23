As the tax season enters its final stretch, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) will be at the Nelson Mandela Youth Centre in Chatsworth, Durban on Saturday to help people with their personal tax returns.

The 2022 tax filing season that opened in July runs until the 24th of October.

This year, over 3 million taxpayers have been auto assessed by SARS and will not have to file a tax return if they are satisfied with the outcome.

SARS Tax Education Consultant, Martin Naidoo, says: “The SA Revenue Service will be at the youth centre with our mobile unit itself. SARS will be assisting tax payers with their submissions and any other tax problems that they might have in submission of their personal income tax returns…like updating particulars and general queries that individuals may have.”

Full podcast below: