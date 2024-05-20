SARS hopes to improve trade flow between South Africa and Eswatini

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African Revenue Service Commissioner (SARS), Edward Kieswetter has expressed satisfaction with the findings of the Time Released Study conducted at the Oshoek Border Post.

Download a copy of the TRS report via https://t.co/sPenFazm8p #TRSLaunch pic.twitter.com/Luvze9HLVo — SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) May 20, 2024

The study sought to investigate the time spent before the clearance of goods at this port of entry.

Kieswetter says the study will help to improve trade flow between South Africa and Eswatini.

“We see a number of things that consume time and introduce delays. One of it, for example, is we discovered that 25% of operators who come to the border have not, for example filled in the forms in advance of them getting to the border. Customs functions on a pre-clearance mandate, which means that before you even come to the border, if you have processed your documents well ahead of time, when you get to the border, you don’t need the time to capture that data,” says Kieswetter.

“The launch of the Time Release Study report was not just an academic exercise; it was a call to action. It demonstrated our commitment to transparency, efficiency and international best practices”, Maj Gen David Chilembe said. pic.twitter.com/Z6liIeAcpl — The Border Management Authority SA (@TheBMA_SA) May 20, 2024