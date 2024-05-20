sabc-plus-logo

SARS hopes to improve trade flow between South Africa and Eswatini

  • However, operations at the Oshoek Border Post to Swaziland have been slightly disrupted as workers of the Swaziland Revenue Authority embark on a strike.
  Image Credits :
  • SABC
The South African Revenue Service Commissioner (SARS), Edward Kieswetter has expressed satisfaction with the findings of the Time Released Study conducted at the Oshoek Border Post.

The study sought to investigate the time spent before the clearance of goods at this port of entry.

Kieswetter says the study will help to improve trade flow between South Africa and Eswatini.

“We see a number of things that consume time and introduce delays. One of it, for example, is we discovered that 25% of operators who come to the border have not, for example filled in the forms in advance of them getting to the border. Customs functions on a pre-clearance mandate, which means that before you even come to the border, if you have processed your documents well ahead of time, when you get to the border, you don’t need the time to capture that data,” says Kieswetter.

