The South African Revenue Services (SARS) says it has received consent from President Cyril Ramaphosa and his business entities to disclose his tax affairs following public interest in the matter.

The revenue collector says in terms of the law, it is not allowed to make public statements on individual tax matters without their written consent.

On Monday, SARS announced that it did not receive any declaration of foreign currency found at the President’s Phala Phala farm.

In a statement, SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter confirms that at no stage was he approached by President Ramaphosa or anyone on his behalf with any request relating to his personal tax affairs or his business entities.

These businesses include Ntaba Nyoni Estate and Ntaba Nyoni Feedlot.

According to SARS, to date, all audits on the President and his entities have been concluded without any adverse tax findings.

The revenue collector said that the President is also compliant with his personal tax obligations.

Meanwhile, SARS has encouraged other high profile political office bearers and leaders to follow on the President’s footsteps for more transparency.