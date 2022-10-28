Cape Town based Non Profit, Ladles of Love, has launched its annual Sarmiethon Challenge.

The aim is to provide 100 000 sandwiches to children needing food relief on World Sandwich Day next Thursday.

Ladles of Love founder, Danny Diliberto, says they have on board corporates which will sponsor and making the sandwiches on the day .

“Our annual Sarmiethon Challenge is about getting corporates and sponsors to make 100 000 sandwiches made of peanut butter and jam. All the sandwiches we are going to distribute through out 200 plus soup kitchens that we support, give to our children and ECDs (Early childhood development centres). We are calling on the public to sponsor this sandwiches at R10 a sandwich.”