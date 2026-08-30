Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Sardine mass-mortality sparks investigations amid HPV discovery

  • HPV-infected sardines washed ashore
  • Image Credits :
  • REUTERS
SABC News

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) says it is investigating widespread reports of sardines washing up along the Gqeberha coastline in the Eastern Cape.

Isolated sightings of mass sardine mortality have also been reported this week along Cape Town’s coastline, including at Bakoven, as well as in Tsitsikamma in the Eastern Cape.

This follows after thousands of sardines washed-up on the Cape’s West Coast two weeks ago, prompting officials to conduct testing. Preliminary reports have confirmed the presence of pilchard herpesvirus (PHV) in the fish.

The department’s spokesperson Zolile Nqayi says that incident could likely be linked to the latest incident in Gqeberha, but testing is underway to confirm the suspicion.

The department says pilchard herpesvirus pose no known risk to human health, but has cautioned the public to abstain from eating washed-up sardines.

RELATED VIDEO | Thousands of sardines dead, what’s happening beneath the surface?

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News