SARCS helps Zimbabweans reconnect with families during repatriation

The South African Red Cross Society (SARCS) says it is assisting Zimbabwean nationals undergoing the repatriation process in Bloemfontein by helping them re-establish contact with their families.

The organisation says it is using its Restoring Family Links (RFL) service while providing humanitarian assistance to the group, which is temporarily accommodated at an evacuation centre in the city.

Free State Red Cross manager Claudia Mini says the organisation is also providing daily meals to those awaiting repatriation.

Mini says, “So the group is currently hosted in one of the halls which is the evacuation centre in Bloemfontein. SARCS is providing hot meals to ensure that affected individuals have access to hot meals while in their stay. In addition, RFL which is Restoring Family Links service has been offered to assist individuals to establish contact with the families. SARCS remains committed in providing assistance and providing dignity to the well-being of vulnerable individuals throughout the repatriation process.”

The South African Red Cross Society says it remains committed to supporting vulnerable individuals throughout the repatriation process by providing humanitarian assistance and helping families reconnect.