SARB honours Maxeke, 1956 women with new R2 coin

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has launched two new R2 coins to commemorate and celebrate the legacy of Charlotte Maxeke and the women who participated in the 1956 Women’s March.

One coin features Maxeke’s profile in celebration of her achievement in becoming the first black South African woman to obtain a university degree 125 years ago.

The other coin depicts the women of 1956 assembled in front of the union buildings.

Addressing delegates at the launch, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago reflected on the historic legacies of women’s role in the liberation struggle, adding that it deserves acknowledgement and commemoration.

Kganyago says, “Too often, women’s leadership, sacrifice and achievements are overlooked. By placing Charlotte Maxeke and the women of 1956 on our circulation coins we affirm that women’s contributions are central to the story of South Africa.”

He adds, “The coins remind us that the story of the struggle and liberation cannot be told without acknowledging the women who helped shape it. These two coins are the first commemorative circulation coins to feature women.”